Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $55,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

