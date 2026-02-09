75,288 Shares in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $115.26.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News Summary

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

(Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.