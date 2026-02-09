75,288 Shares in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $115.26.
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed safe-haven bid and growing hopes of Fed rate cuts are supporting a rebound in precious metals, lifting silver and helping silver-backed ETFs recover. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts quoted after the recent swings say the longer-term bull case for gold and silver remains intact, which can attract investors back into physical silver ETFs like SIVR. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis shows key support levels holding amid volatility, giving traders a reason to buy rebounds and boosting short-term demand for silver exposure. Gold and Silver Technical Analysis: Key Support Holds Amid Rising Volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver ETFs have been a notable channel for investor exposure (silver outperformed gold through 2025), so flows into/out of ETFs can amplify moves but don’t guarantee direction. Silver ETFs: Not Always Second Place
- Negative Sentiment: The market remains highly volatile after a recent, sharp selloff driven in part by deleveraging and margin calls — a risk that can trigger renewed pressure on silver prices and ETF redemptions. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Large retail jewellers (e.g., Pandora) are actively reducing reliance on silver by shifting products to platinum/plating, which could pressure industrial/jewellery demand if it becomes a broader trend. Pandora aims to break with volatile silver market, CEO says
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
