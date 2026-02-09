Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUMA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Humacyte Stock Up 28.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 22,042,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,151. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. Analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 29,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

