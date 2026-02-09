Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Mike England Acquires 16,228 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLOGet Free Report) insider Mike England bought 16,228 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £8,600.84.

Shares of FLO traded down GBX 0.60 on Monday, reaching GBX 54.50. 61,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.75. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46 and a 12 month high of GBX 77. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

