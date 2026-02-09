Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,224,000 after buying an additional 1,229,236 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,664,000 after acquiring an additional 572,083 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,947,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 300,396 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,711,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,916,000 after acquiring an additional 165,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,497,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,889,000 after purchasing an additional 219,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.