Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 57,896 Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 2.2%

DFIV stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

