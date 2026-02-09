Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells $7,896,000.00 in Stock

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,282,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,894,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift from Sanford C. Bernstein to $285 with an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current price. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target

Analyst price-target lift from Sanford C. Bernstein to $285 with an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current price. Positive Sentiment: Another price-target raise to $265 was published, adding to analyst-driven upside expectations and signaling continued confidence from sell-side coverage. Price Target Raised to $265

Another price-target raise to $265 was published, adding to analyst-driven upside expectations and signaling continued confidence from sell-side coverage. Positive Sentiment: Company momentum boosted by a recent dividend announcement that triggered a near-term share jump; dividend news often attracts income-focused and institutional buyers. Dividend Announcement

Company momentum boosted by a recent dividend announcement that triggered a near-term share jump; dividend news often attracts income-focused and institutional buyers. Positive Sentiment: Industry and stock-specific bullish coverage: Zacks and The Motley Fool highlight Lam as a buy amid strong AI/memory demand and a supply-constrained memory market driving revenue and earnings upside. Zacks Industry Buy List

Industry and stock-specific bullish coverage: Zacks and The Motley Fool highlight Lam as a buy amid strong AI/memory demand and a supply-constrained memory market driving revenue and earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Technical note: LRCX crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum traders. Technical Breakout

Technical note: LRCX crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary questions valuation after a large one-year gain — useful for context on risk/reward but not an immediate price driver. Valuation Commentary

Market commentary questions valuation after a large one-year gain — useful for context on risk/reward but not an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M at ~$225.60), reducing his stake ~12%, which can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M at ~$225.60), reducing his stake ~12%, which can be perceived as a cautionary signal by some investors. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: ~85,762 put contracts were bought (≈112% above average), indicating elevated bearish hedging or directional bearish bets that could pressure near-term sentiment.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citic Securities raised their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

