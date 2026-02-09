Reviewing Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) and Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nortech Systems and Omron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Omron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Omron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.25% -7.93% -3.56% Omron 2.80% 2.46% 1.68%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $128.13 million 0.19 -$1.29 million ($0.95) -9.16 Omron $5.26 billion 1.17 $107.39 million $0.79 37.72

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems. Nortech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Omron shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omron beats Nortech Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Omron

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

