Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $512.13 and last traded at $506.74, with a volume of 53701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.86 and a 200-day moving average of $425.70. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.