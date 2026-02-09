Analysts Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Target Price at $117.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.1667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on AZZ in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,986.78. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,790 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $353,325.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,485.44. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,358 shares of company stock worth $3,841,552. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.26. AZZ has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

AZZ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

