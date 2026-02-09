Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,244.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, with a total value of £1,096. Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,065, for a total transaction of £65,263.20. Over the last three months, insiders bought 516 shares of company stock valued at $605,142 and sold 19,783 shares valued at $22,879,196. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 1,229 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,130.43. The firm has a market cap of £105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

