LayerZero One Day Volume Hits $76.41 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. LayerZero has a market cap of $505.23 million and $76.41 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LayerZero has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,630,296 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 293,630,295.65447775 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.70098619 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $88,046,181.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

