Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $332.11 and last traded at $332.17, with a volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.59.

Moog Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of precision motion control systems and components. The company specializes in flight control systems, servo valves, actuators, electric and composite products, and advanced software for a range of high-performance applications. Its engineering expertise spans both hydraulic and electric technologies, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for mission-critical environments.

The company’s primary markets include aerospace and defense, industrial automation, energy, and medical technologies.

