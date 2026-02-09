Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $69.97, with a volume of 9070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,298,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 228,787 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 491,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 489,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

