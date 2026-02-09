Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $193.99 and last traded at $190.0540, with a volume of 52299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.84.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,426,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,523.50. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 281.7% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

