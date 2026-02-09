Head to Head Comparison: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) & Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA)

Acmat (OTCMKTS:ACMTA – Get Free Report) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acmat and Waterdrop”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acmat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop $3.25 billion 0.21 $50.35 million $0.19 9.76

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Acmat.

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Acmat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acmat and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acmat N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop 15.58% 9.99% 7.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Acmat and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acmat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waterdrop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Acmat.

Summary

Waterdrop beats Acmat on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acmat

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also provides miscellaneous surety comprising workers’ compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

