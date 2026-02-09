Space and Time 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.06 Million (SXT)

Space and Time (SXT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Space and Time token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Space and Time has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Space and Time has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Space and Time was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space and Time alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,393.02 or 1.00787332 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Space and Time

Space and Time launched on May 5th, 2025. Space and Time’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Space and Time’s official Twitter account is @spaceandtime. The Reddit community for Space and Time is https://reddit.com/r/spaceandtimedb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Space and Time’s official message board is www.spaceandtime.io/blog. Space and Time’s official website is www.spaceandtime.io.

Buying and Selling Space and Time

According to CryptoCompare, “Space and Time (SXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Space and Time has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Space and Time is 0.02362567 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $4,455,603.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spaceandtime.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space and Time directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space and Time should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space and Time using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space and Time Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space and Time and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.