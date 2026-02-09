Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.1350, with a volume of 166922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 173.75% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

