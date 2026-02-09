Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 12616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $741,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,265.28. The trade was a 63.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $493,115.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,783,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,905,570.82. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,782,351 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,188. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 446,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 305,704 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 548,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 247,684 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

