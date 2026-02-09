Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.67 and last traded at $97.3380, with a volume of 28349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 13.57%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 119.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.