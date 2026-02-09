iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.53 and last traded at $136.1650, with a volume of 699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.07.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

