Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) & PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) Critical Review

PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTL 1 0 0 0 1.00 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 4 2 0 2.14

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.24%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is more favorable than PTL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTL N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 25.27% 42.07% 12.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTL $98.13 million 0.11 -$4.98 million N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $41.14 billion 0.35 $472.81 million $10.42 27.70

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher revenue and earnings than PTL.

Risk & Volatility

PTL has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats PTL on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTL

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

