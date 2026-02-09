Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $289.92 and last traded at $288.7760, with a volume of 1674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $276.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Trading Up 0.2%

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.