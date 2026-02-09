Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.72 and last traded at $107.1850, with a volume of 5023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.6%

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $45,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,108 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,246,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,881,000 after buying an additional 403,115 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Franklin Electric by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 624,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,424,000 after acquiring an additional 358,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

See Also

