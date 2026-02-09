iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVV opened at $693.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $690.05 and a 200-day moving average of $671.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

