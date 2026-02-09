First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) versus ITT (NYSE:ITT) Financial Analysis

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ITT and First Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ITT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 0 9 0 3.00 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00

ITT presently has a consensus price target of $210.78, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ITT is more favorable than First Pacific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ITT and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 12.39% 17.74% 10.12% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITT and First Pacific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $3.94 billion 4.53 $488.00 million $6.11 33.92 First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.35 $600.30 million N/A N/A

First Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than ITT.

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ITT pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

ITT beats First Pacific on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. This segment sells its products under ITT Friction Technologies, KONI, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Axtone, Novitek, and GALT. brand names. The Industrial Process segment provides industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. This segment sells its products under Goulds Pumps, Bornemann, Engineered Valves, PRO Services, C'treat, i-ALERT, Rheinhütte Pumpen, and Habonim brand names. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized products for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment provides connector products, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of highly engineered actuation, flow control, energy absorption, environmental control, and composite component solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets under Cannon, VEAM, BIW Connector Systems, Aerospace Controls, Enidine, Compact Automation, Neo-Dyn Process Controls, Conoflow, and Micro-Mode brand names. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.