COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

CDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.95. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.The business had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,127,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,457,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,771,000 after buying an additional 1,215,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,566,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,630,000 after buying an additional 253,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 21.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

