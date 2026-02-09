Financial Survey: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10x Genomics and Zhongchao”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $610.78 million 3.86 -$182.63 million ($0.62) -30.02 Zhongchao $13.12 million 0.46 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 3 9 4 0 2.06 Zhongchao 1 0 0 0 1.00

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.55%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -11.89% -11.50% -8.93% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

10x Genomics has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

