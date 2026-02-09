Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) versus Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Head-To-Head Review

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Value Line has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Value Line and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schroders 1 1 3 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $35.08 million 9.93 $20.69 million $2.26 16.42 Schroders $3.80 billion 2.43 $532.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Value Line and Schroders”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schroders has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 61.58% 20.88% 14.55% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Value Line beats Schroders on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc. produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line M&A Service, The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service, and The Value Line Information You Should Know Wealth Newsletter that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com; The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer and The New Value Line ETFs Service. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising fundamental DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and ETFs. Further, it operates as publishing unit for the investment related periodical publications and copyrights; places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and distributes print publications. It serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co., Inc.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm’s alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. The company was formerly known as New Schroders plc and changed its name to Schroders plc in April 2000. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

