Reviewing SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and SSP Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $8.21 billion 5.50 $1.56 billion $5.55 29.34 SSP Group $4.75 billion 0.42 -$97.17 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

This table compares Yum! Brands and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 18.98% -22.42% 23.46% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 9 13 0 2.59 SSP Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus target price of $172.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than SSP Group.

Volatility and Risk

Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats SSP Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.