Reviewing SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Yum! Brands and SSP Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yum! Brands
|$8.21 billion
|5.50
|$1.56 billion
|$5.55
|29.34
|SSP Group
|$4.75 billion
|0.42
|-$97.17 million
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Yum! Brands and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yum! Brands
|18.98%
|-22.42%
|23.46%
|SSP Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
82.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum! Brands and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yum! Brands
|0
|9
|13
|0
|2.59
|SSP Group
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
Yum! Brands presently has a consensus target price of $172.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Yum! Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than SSP Group.
Volatility and Risk
Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Yum! Brands beats SSP Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
