CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.15 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $75.15 million and $61.97 thousand worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,842.33 or 1.01275502 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 2,777,476,547 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.