Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,216,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,733,696. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

