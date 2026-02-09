AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $19,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $951,541,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after buying an additional 1,381,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,135,000 after buying an additional 504,341 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after buying an additional 356,443 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,986 shares of company stock worth $101,032,761. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $800.00 target price on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of APP stock opened at $406.72 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.94.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.