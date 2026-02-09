Meteora (MET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.06 Million

Meteora (MET) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Meteora has a market cap of $101.06 million and $12.35 million worth of Meteora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meteora token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meteora has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meteora alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,857.67 or 1.00994732 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meteora Profile

Meteora launched on October 23rd, 2025. Meteora’s total supply is 997,735,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,959,780 tokens. The official message board for Meteora is proposals.meteora.ag. Meteora’s official Twitter account is @meteoraag. Meteora’s official website is www.meteora.ag.

Buying and Selling Meteora

According to CryptoCompare, “Meteora (MET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Meteora has a current supply of 997,735,643.622613 with 499,402,310.288692 in circulation. The last known price of Meteora is 0.21432997 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $13,848,621.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meteora.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meteora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meteora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meteora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meteora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meteora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.