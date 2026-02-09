Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.57 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

