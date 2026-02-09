LandWolf (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $429.52 Thousand (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $429.52 thousand and approximately $1.68 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,998,527,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,998,527,735 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,998,527,737.54823057 with 9,998,527,739.4554858 in circulation. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00004297 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

