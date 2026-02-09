First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $397.17 million and approximately $629.55 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,857.67 or 1.00994732 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 397,714,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,714,148 tokens. First Digital USD’s official message board is firstdigitallabs.com/news-and-insights. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 397,714,148.629442. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99902165 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 625 active market(s) with $625,094,672.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

