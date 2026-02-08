Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,444 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,245.6% in the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 131,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $213.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

