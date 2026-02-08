SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $63.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

