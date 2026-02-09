Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Head-To-Head Analysis

JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JATT Acquisition and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315.22%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Protalix BioTherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.84 million 3.76 $8.31 million $0.07 41.29

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than JATT Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares JATT Acquisition and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84% Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74%

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats JATT Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

