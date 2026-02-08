Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,390 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,797,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,200,249,000 after buying an additional 350,018 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $328,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,258,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,977 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,382,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 93,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,838,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE AR opened at $34.44 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.