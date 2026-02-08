Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 813.28 and traded as low as GBX 794.05. Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 803, with a volume of 165,162 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 813.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 808.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 32.12.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 13.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 95.34%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2. Growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation. It is managed by Imran Sattar, with Emily Barnard being the Deputy Manager. He constructs a high conviction portfolio of c.40 holdings based on fundamental company research.

