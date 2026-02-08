Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.29. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $2.9375, with a volume of 43,682 shares traded.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Up 28.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.94). Meritage Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS: MHGU) is a diversified hospitality company that invests in, develops and manages limited- and select-service hotels across the United States. The company’s core activities include identifying and acquiring strategic hotel assets, securing franchise affiliations with prominent lodging brands and overseeing day-to-day property operations through its in-house management platform. Meritage’s vertically integrated model seeks to capture value at each stage of the hotel lifecycle, from site selection and development to ongoing asset management and performance optimization.

Meritage partners with leading national and global hotel franchisors, typically operating under brands within the Marriott, Choice and IHG portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.