Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and traded as low as $23.56. Zalando shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands.

Zalando Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

Get Zalando alerts:

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLDSF, is a leading European e-commerce company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Since its launch in 2008, the company has built a comprehensive online platform dedicated to fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. Zalando’s marketplace connects customers with a wide range of footwear, apparel, accessories and home décor from established global brands and emerging designers.

Founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, Zalando has evolved from a pure-retail model into a full-service fashion platform offering end-to-end solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.