Financial Comparison: Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -287.06% -43.19% -31.06% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -697.13% -255.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metagenomi and Indaptus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 1 0 3 1 2.80 Indaptus Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Metagenomi presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 549.35%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

This table compares Metagenomi and Indaptus Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $52.29 million 1.11 -$78.06 million ($2.40) -0.64 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($31.68) -0.06

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metagenomi. Metagenomi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Metagenomi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Metagenomi has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metagenomi beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metagenomi



Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Indaptus Therapeutics



Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

