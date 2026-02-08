Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.90. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares traded.

Atlantia Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

About Atlantia

Atlantia S.p.A. is an Italy-based infrastructure company that owns, operates and invests in transport concession assets. The group’s core activities center on the development, management and maintenance of toll road networks and related infrastructure under long-term concession agreements. Atlantia’s operations typically cover roadway operations, traffic management, maintenance and upgrade projects, and customer-facing toll collection services.

Beyond motorways, Atlantia has interests in airport and related infrastructure through subsidiaries and holdings, providing airport management services and participating in airport concession arrangements.

