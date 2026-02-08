Head-To-Head Analysis: Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and Super Group (SGHC), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38 Super Group (SGHC) 0 1 7 2 3.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.79, indicating a potential upside of 69.94%. Super Group (SGHC) has a consensus price target of $16.78, indicating a potential upside of 84.17%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Super Group (SGHC)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.42 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -15.21 Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 2.50 $122.38 million $0.43 21.19

Super Group (SGHC) has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Super Group (SGHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66% Super Group (SGHC) 10.05% 43.14% 25.20%

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Corsair Gaming on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

