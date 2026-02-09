Head to Head Survey: Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) vs. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Free Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mediaset and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $4.67 6.25

This table compares Mediaset and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Mediaset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

