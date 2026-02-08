Analyzing Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gamehaus and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamehaus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Gamehaus and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamehaus and Allied Gaming & Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamehaus $118.05 million 0.46 $3.96 million $0.07 14.43 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 1.12 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -0.50

Gamehaus has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamehaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamehaus beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

