Head-To-Head Comparison: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveWire Group and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rivian Automotive 7 9 8 0 2.04

Profitability

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $16.74, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

This table compares LiveWire Group and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -320.10% -90.76% -67.57% Rivian Automotive -61.34% -57.33% -22.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and Rivian Automotive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $26.63 million 20.30 -$93.93 million ($0.39) -6.79 Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 3.65 -$4.75 billion ($3.11) -4.76

LiveWire Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rivian Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats LiveWire Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

